CHIMPU, 16 Feb: A four-day training programme on preparation of disaster management plans for schools and institutions for children with special needs (CwSNs) commenced at the Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Visually and Hearing Impaired here on Monday.

The programme is being organised by disaster management department, in collaboration with New Delhi-based Geo-Hazard Society, India.

The training programme has been specifically designed for the head of the school/institution, teachers, parents, caregivers of CwSNs, and senior students of the school. The initiative aims to strengthen institutional preparedness and enhance capacity for inclusive disaster management planning, particularly for children with special needs.

Teaching-learning kits for different age groups of CwSNs were also distributed to all the participating institutions during the programme.

Delivering the keynote address, Disaster Management Joint Director Christine Wanglat said that disasters do not discriminate. “However, their impact is often more severe on those who require additional care, support, and preparedness,” she said, and emphasised that building awareness, preparedness, and confidence among teachers, caregivers, parents, and students “is not merely important but essential.”

She commended the trainers from Geo-Hazard Society, India, for bringing their expertise and experience to guide and conduct the sessions during these four days, and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the sessions and make optimal use of the opportunity.

Earlier, Disaster Management Deputy Director P Duggong informed that this is the first training programme of its kind in the state conducted by the department. He highlighted that children with special needs constitute one of the most vulnerable sections of society and often remain outside the primary focus of disaster preparedness initiatives. He underscored the importance of such programmes in ensuring inclusive, comprehensive, and child-centric disaster management planning.

The four-day programme will cover key aspects of school safety planning, risk assessment, evacuation procedures, dos and don’ts during various disasters,and preparedness measures tailored to institutions catering to children with special needs. (DIPR)