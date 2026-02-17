RONO HILLS, 16 Feb: Thirty-three bird species were recorded during a campus bird count conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi University [RGU] campus here by the students of ecology and wildlife biology lab unit, department of zoology, on 16 February.

The checklist included both resident and winter migrant species, indicating that the campus functions as an important habitat for birds during the winter season.

Among the most abundant species were Indian white-eye (33 individuals), Eurasian tree sparrow (31), Asian palm swift (20), and Red-vented bulbul (16), reflecting the availability of suitable feeding and roosting habitats, Prof Daniel Mize of the zoology department said in a release.

The presence of insectivorous birds, such as drongos, flycatchers, warblers, and fantails suggests a healthy insect population and good habitat quality, he said.

Notably, several rare or less frequently recorded species were also observed, including the barn swallow, purple sunbird, blue-fronted redstart, and Asian barred owlet, enhancing the conservation significance of the campus. The record of raptors and nocturnal birds further indicates habitat heterogeneity within the university landscape.

The high species richness observed within a single morning’s survey underscored the importance of green campuses as biodiversity refuges, especially in rapidly urbanising regions.

“This bird count highlighted the need for continued monitoring, habitat-sensitive campus planning, and awareness programmes to conserve urban biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh,” Prof Mize said.

Such citizen science-driven initiatives also play a vital role in fostering conservation awareness among students and researchers.

A total of 18 students participated in the event,including PhD scholars, project research fellows and MSc students. The survey documented a remarkable diversity of birdlife within the university campus, highlighting the ecological value of the area.

The bird survey was conducted as part of the Campus Bird Count, a nationwide initiative under the global Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC).

The GBBC is an annual citizen science programme that encourages people around the world to observe, identify, and count birds over a fixed period and upload their observations to open-access biodiversity platforms, Prof Mize added.