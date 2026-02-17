ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: DD News Arunachal Pradesh has launched a citizen journalism initiative to provide a platform for people across the state to share authentic stories from their villages, highlighting grassroots development, positive change and community-driven initiatives, officials said on Monday.

The ‘Mera gaon, meri kahani’ (My village, my story) programme of the public service broadcaster aims to encourage public participation and bring forward real-life narratives from remote areas, covering themes such as education, health, culture, environment, local entrepreneurship and social initiatives.

The initiative invites citizens to contribute original content in the form of short write-ups, photographs and videos, focusing on positive developments and impactful efforts taking place at the village level.

Submissions are to include details such as the contributor’s name, village or town, district and contact information, ensuring credibility and accountability, the officials said.

The format encourages concise storytelling, with text entries ranging between 150-300 words and short video clips of 30 seconds to 10 minutes, capturing authentic voices from the grassroots. (PTI)