[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 16 Feb: Tsering Lamu Shongmu from Kalaktang in West Kameng district was honoured with the prestigious ‘Youth Icon Award’ at the 4th National Environment Youth Parliament-2026, organised by the Students for Development at Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur, on Sunday.

She was awarded during the two-day national event, which was held from 14 to 15 February. Around 200 youth delegates from across India, representing various universities and academic institutions, participated in the programme. The event brought together young leaders and environmental enthusiasts from across the country under the theme ‘Be the voice of sustainable India’.

The youth icon award was part of the event’s recognition scheme and was presented during the valedictory function, alongside other honours, such as the best speaker award.

Family members, well-wishers, and residents of Shongmu’s hometown and the district showered praise on her for this prestigious recognition. Among them, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay congratulated Shongmu. He said that this recognition reflects her perseverance, dedication, and deep commitment towards environmental awareness and conservation.

“It is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Your efforts have not only earned personal laurels but have also brought immense pride to our community and the entire state,” the MLA added.

According to sources, Shongmu was recognised for her outstanding participation, leadership qualities, and strong commitment to environmental awareness and sustainable development.

Her impactful ideas and representation highlighted the importance of youths’ involvement in addressing environmental challenges and promoting responsible citizenship.