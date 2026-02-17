ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, members of NGO Aanwg Anya Foundation celebrated the day of love with children, women, and elders of Lali, Borhill, Jabam and Boginadi Puroik villages in Kakoi circle of Papum Pare district last Saturday.

During the visit, the members of the NGO conducted awareness sessions on women’s and child health and hygiene, environmental protection, and sustainable livelihood practices. They also interacted with the villagers and exchanged ideas on village development, cleanliness, and self-reliance.

The team interacted with women and adolescent girls of the villages, and distributed sanitary pads. Drinking water bottle carriers and colour pencilswere also distributed to the children of the anganwadi centres.

The villagers expressed appreciation for the NGOs’ thoughtful initiative.