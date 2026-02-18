ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: Himalayan University (HU) participated in the My Bharat Budget Quest-2026 Quiz Competition, organised by the union youth affairs and sports ministry on Tuesday at the university’s seminar hall.

The programme aimed to create awareness among students about India’s union budget, financial policies, and the vision of youth participation in national development. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 80 students, who attempted the quiz and actively engaged in the programme. The students demonstrated keen interest and awareness regarding India’s budget and developmental framework.

Addressing the participants, HU Academics Dean Dr Raja Husain emphasised the importance of understanding national economic policies, and encouraged the students to actively register and participate in the My Bharat portal quiz initiatives. He provided detailed guidelines for student registration, and highlighted the significance of active participation in such knowledge-based competitions.

HU Research Dean Dr Debaprasad Dev encouraged the students to remain informed and contribute to research and innovation for nation-building.

HU Registrar Vijay Tripathi appreciated the initiative and motivated the students to actively engage in academic and developmental activities.