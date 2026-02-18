Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the chairman, APPSC, and the authorities concerned towards an important issue regarding the ongoing Arunachal Engineering Service Examination interviews.

During the course of the ongoing interviews, it has been observed by several aspirants that some candidates appearing under the PwD (persons with disabilities) category seem physically normal without any apparent signs of disability. While we deeply respect the constitutional provisions and reservations meant for genuine PwD candidates, it is equally essential to ensure that these benefits are availed only by those who are truly eligible.

In the interest of fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity, I humbly request the APPSC chairman to initiate a careful verification of the PwD certificates submitted by candidates. A thorough cross-check through a competent and independent medical board may be conducted to confirm the authenticity of the certificates and prevent any possible misuse of reservation provisions.

Since the interview process is still ongoing, timely verification at this stage would further strengthen public confidence and uphold the integrity of the recruitment system.

I sincerely hope the authorities concerned will take this matter into serious consideration and take appropriate steps.

A concerned aspirant