DULIAJAN, 17 Feb: Oil India Limited (OIL) organised two special health service camps in Baksa and Darrang districts of Assam recently, as part of its CSR efforts towards strengthening healthcare outreach.

Over 170 local people benefitted from the first health camp, organised at Shantipur village in the Dhamdhama area of Baksa district, while more than 100 villagers benefitted from the 2nd camp conducted at 2 No Majgaon village in the Mangaldoi area of Darrang district.

A team of healthcare professionals, including doctors, ANM/GNM staff and pharmacists provided free medical consultations, basic diagnostic services, screening for common non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child healthcare services, and distributed free medicines during the camps.

OIL continues to undertake community focused CSR interventions, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing community welfare and social development alongside its exploration and production activities.