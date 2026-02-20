DADAM, 19 Feb: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) organised a comprehensive medical camp at Dadam village in Tirap district on Thursday under its Operation Sadbhavana.

The initiative aimed at improving access to primary healthcare services in the region and promoting overall wellbeing among the local populace.

During the camp, a wide range of essential medical services were provided, including general health examinations, eye check-ups, physician consultations, screening for blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as well as physiotherapy assistance.

The medical outreach witnessed encouraging participation and benefitted 315 villagers through OPD consultations.

The initiative significantly addressed immediate healthcare needs in an area with limited medical infrastructure, while also strengthening the enduring bond of trust, cooperation, and goodwill between the security forces and the local community.

The Khonsa Battalion ensured the smooth conduct of the camp with comprehensive medical support and expressed sincere appreciation to the dedicated medical professionals, volunteers, sponsors, and members of the local community whose collective efforts contributed to the success of the event.(DIPRO)