DULIAJAN, 19 Feb: Oil India Limited (OIL), under its flagship CSR initiative ‘Project Rupantar’, organised its annual material and financial disbursement programme at the OIL’s CSR Activity Complex in Tipling here in Assam on Thursday.

Duliajan MLA Terash Gowalla, OIL Director (HR) Dr Ankur Baruah, OIL RCE Binayananda Bharali and project beneficiaries, among others, attended the programme.

Christened ‘Rupantar’, the flagship CSR project of the OIL is an award-winning livelihood intervention that has supported 5,392 self-help groups (SHGs) and joint liability groups (JLGs), impacting 32,079 families through skill development, management training, financial assistance and material inputs, since its inception in 2008-09.

Continuing this legacy, the OIL has extended its support to 288 JLGs, benefiting 1,279 families in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

In addition to the distribution programme, an exhibition was organised to showcase the value-added products created by successful weaving clusters operating under ‘Rupantar’.