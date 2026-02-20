DAPORIJO, 19 Feb: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) finalised its action plan for 2026-27 during its 14th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting held at the circuit house here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Taso Gambo, speaking on the occasion, urged all agriculture and allied departments to collaborate for the betterment of the farming community. Gambo also assured to provide necessary support from the district administration.

Senior scientist from Basar (Leparada)-based ICARAP Centre, Dr Sanjay Kr Pandey, offered valuable suggestions for the improvement of the farming community.

KVK Head Dr Nyape Bam presented a brief on the aims and objectives of the meeting, which was presided over by District Agriculture Officer Singdhe Hangu.

DHO Dr Molar Bui, DVO Dr Gyamro Garam, DFDO Takar Dulom, Daporijo SBI Chief Manager Rakesh Deori, and progressive farmers and farmwomen also shared their suggestions for the betterment of the KVK’s performance.

The action plan was finalised with a few modifications after thorough examination during the meeting.

The Anjaw KVK also organised its SAC meeting at the ADC office in Hayuliang on Thursday.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal presented the annual progress report for 2025, highlighting various activities and achievements of the KVK over the past year.

The annual action plan for 2026-27 was presented by agronomy expert K Naveen, horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav, home science expert Pooja Singnale, agricultural economics expert Dr S Peter, and land & water management expert Ugarsain. It was thoroughly reviewed, and recommendations were provided (on online mode) by ICAR AP Centre Head Dr Doni Jini, Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu, and other resource persons for modifications.

Government officials, including District Horticulture Officer TT Hai, NABARD consultant Michi Bida Buda, progressive farmers and KVK staff participated in the meeting.