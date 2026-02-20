LEKHI, 19 Feb: A workshop on ‘Effective research paper writing and its importance’ was organised by the Arunoday University’s research & development department here on Wednesday.

The programme aimed to enhance the research writing skills of faculty members and postgraduate students, while promoting quality publications and ethical research practices.

In his inaugural address, Prof NV Sangvikar highlighted the critical role of research in academic growth, innovation, and institutional excellence. He stressed that effective research writing is not merely about publication but about contributing meaningful knowledge to society. He encouraged the participants to focus on originality, clarity of thought, methodological rigour, and ethical standards in research.

The technical sessions were conducted by RGU Political Science Associate Professor Dr Punyo Yarang, and RGU Commerce Associate Professor Dr Devi Baruah.

Dr Yarang elaborated the structure of a research paper, formulation of research problems, literature review techniques, research methodology, and manuscript preparation. She provided practical guidance on organising ideas systematically and presenting findings effectively.

Dr Baruah delivered an insightful session on publication ethics, plagiarism awareness, journal selection strategies, and identifying predatory journals. She also guided participants on referencing styles, peer-review processes, and improving the acceptance rate of research papers.