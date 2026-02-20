NAHARLAGUN, 19 Feb: The Naharlagun police have rejected the allegation of physical assault on one Bijay Sonar.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) had recently directed its investigation wing to thoroughly investigate a case of alleged police brutality that reportedly occurred at the Naharlagun police station, involving Sonar.

In a statement, the Naharlagun police said that theallegation is defamatory in nature and is only hurting the morale of the police force.

“There is no iota of truth in the allegation. This kind of making wild allegations without trying to cross-check with the authorities concerned is not a healthy trend. The APSHRC should have waited for the final report before going to the media. Their one single statement has damaged the hard-earned reputation of the police force,” the Naharlagun police stated.

Further, the police said they are extending full cooperation to the APSHRC. The Naharlagun police said also that they are making every possible effort to develop a friendly relationship with people to improve policing. “We are making all our efforts to improve police-public relations, so that harmony in the society is maintained. We try to ensure strict discipline among police forces, and therefore, this fake allegation of police brutality has come as a big shock,” the Naharlagun police added.