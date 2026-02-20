IMPHAL, 19 Feb: Gunshots were allegedly fired targeting the editor of a local newspaper in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

Armed men intercepted Khoirom Loyalakpa’s car near the Hatta cemetery at around 10 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Two rounds were fired at his vehicle, which shattered the rear glass. Following this, the attackers physically assaulted him, they added.

Loyalakpa was taken to a hospital with a bloody nose and discharged after primary treatment, police said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the attack, they said.

No arrests have been made so far, police said. (PTI)