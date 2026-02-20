ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: An online lecture themed ‘The Himalaya matters’ was held at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Thursday on the occasion of the World Anthropology Day.

The lecture was jointly organised by the DNGC’s anthropology department and Kolkata (WB)-based Mrinalini Datta Mahavidyapith. Around 120 participants from both institutions attended the lecture.The session was chaired by DNGC Anthropology Assistant Professor T Miti Boko.

In his speech, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan highlighted the importance of anthropology in understanding diverse communities and their rich cultural heritage. He said that Arunachal Pradesh, located in the Himalaya region, is “like a living laboratory for anthropologists to study tribal cultures, traditions, languages, beliefs, and food practices.” He also encouraged more research to document and preserve tribal cultures and endangered languages.

The invited speaker, Mizoram University Dean Prof Vishwambar Prasad Sati explained why the Himalaya is important. He shared his research work from Uttarakhand and spoke about the unique geography, mountain and river systems, biodiversity, and cultural and spiritual importance of the region. He also discussed tourism, including landscapes, forests, climate, pilgrimage, food, arts, and festivals, along with tourist data.

Prof Sati also explained the geopolitical importance of the Himalayas, which acts as a natural barrier between India, China, and Pakistan. In conclusion, he noted that the rich biodiversity and climate of the Himalayassupport the livelihood of nearly 60 lakh people.