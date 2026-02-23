Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 22 Feb: The much-awaited bituminous concrete carpeting of the cement concrete pavement of the Seppa township road commenced on Saturday, addressing a long-pending public demand of East Kameng district.

The 5-kilometre stretch of the township road, starting from the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) welcome gate to Bebo Colony, is being implemented by the public works department’s Seppa division, and is being monitored by the EKSWCO.

Stressing the importance of improving the township road, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang sought cooperation from the public and stakeholders for smooth executing of the carpeting.

Tallang added that “successful and durable completion of the road depends on the collective responsibility of every citizen,” urging residents not to disturb the ongoing construction activities, and to refrain from parking vehicles along the township road while the work is in progress.

He noted that temporary inconvenience and discipline for a few days would ensure a smooth and long-lasting road surface that would benefit the town for years.

The MLA also appealed to the district administration and the police department to provide necessary supervision and support to ensure that the project proceeds without obstruction.

Acknowledging the support of community organisations, Tallang expressed appreciation for the EKSWCO for its consistent role in backing the project since its inception. He said its continued guidance at the final stage would be vital.

He further called upon the East Kameng District Students’ Union and its branch units to extend full cooperation for the successful completion of the township road.

He also acknowledged the role of the All Seppa Town Market Welfare Association and the All Seppa Town Development Committee, along with colony leaders across Seppa, for their support and responsible guidance to ensure smooth execution of the work.