ANINI, 22 Feb: A group of tourists from Gujarat indulged in violent and indecent behaviour during their stay at the Mishmi Hills Resort & Hotel here in Dibang Valley district.

On 20 February, their last day at the resort, the tourists – identified as Aastha Devendra Kumar Patel, Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel, Smitaben Devendra Kumar Patel, and Devendra Kumar Patel – allegedly behaved disrespectfully towards the staff and damaged resort property. The incident was captured on video, in which the tourists can be seen behaving violently and using abusive language towards the staff.

Mishmi Hills Resort chairman Rezina Mihu, sharing the ordeal, informed that he has lodged an FIR against the group. “After I lodged the FIR and the video of the incident went viral, they tried to reach out to me and threatened me to withdraw the case and delete the video. But it is my duty to protect the dignity of my staff, and I will not back off,” said Mihu.

Giving a detailed account of the incident, he said the group arrived at the resort on 18 February. “Upon their arrival, the staff informed them that outside food, beverages, and alcohol are strictly not permitted inside the resort premises. This is a standard hospitality industry policy maintained for hygiene, safety, and operational purposes across India,” said Mihu.

However, on 20 February, they brought beverages/alcohol from outside, and when reminded of the rules and instructions of the resort, the accused persons reacted aggressively. “Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel and Aastha Devendra Kumar Patel used highly abusive, obscene, and sexually explicit language directed at the female staff. Further, Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel attempted to physically assault one female staff member,” added Mihu.

He further claimed that the family threatened to get the property shut down, citing connections with influential corporate bodies. Despite the clear prohibition, Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel reportedly took out alcoholic beverages brought from outside, consumed alcohol openly on the premises in front of staff, and created a disturbance. The family belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a dry state where alcohol consumption is banned. “We may belong to one of the easternmost international border districts of India, but we are proud Indians and peace-loving tribal communities who value dignity, respect, and harmony. Tourism in Anini is growing through collective efforts, and such behaviour not only affects individual establishments but also discourages local youths who are working hard to build careers in the hospitality sector. Hospitality cannot come at the cost of dignity and safety,” Mihu added.