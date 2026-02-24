BASAR, 23 Feb: A legal awareness workshop focusing on women’s rights and legal safeguards was organised here in Leparada district on Monday by the Galo Welfare Society’s (GWS) women’s wing, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, and other members of the commission led the workshop, which was coordinated by the GWS’ Leparada unit.

The workshop deliberated on key issues concerning women’s welfare and legal rights, including protection against domestic violence, upliftment of widows and destitute women, the social and legal consequences of polygamy, the importance of marriage registration, and prevention of sexual harassment at workplaces, with the objective of equipping the participants with knowledge of legal remedies and empowering them to assert their rights with confidence.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of women from different sections of society.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi and Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena also attended the workshop and addressed the gathering. In her address, Dirchi emphasised the need for greater empowerment of women in society and urged them to be proactive in safeguarding their rights.

Expressing grave concern over the prevailing drug menace in the region, she called upon mothers to play a “decisive and moulding role” in protecting the younger generation from falling prey to substance abuse. She stressed that collective community effort and vigilant parenting are essential to combat the growing threat.

The DC appreciated the initiative taken by the GWS and the APSCW in organising the awareness programme for the welfare of women in the district. She urged all to speak up against any crime against women, stating that silence often emboldens perpetrators. She also advocated equal participation of male counterparts in such awareness programmes to foster a deeper understanding of gender-related issues, and promoting shared responsibility in ensuring women’s safety and dignity.

GWS women’s wing president Liter Bagra Doyeurged the participants to attentively engage with the resource persons, stating that awareness and legal knowledge are powerful tools in combating injustice and upholding the dignity of women.

APSCW member Kipa Kaya Rughu elaborated the legal protections available under laws relating to domestic violence, welfare measures for widows and destitute women, and the adverse consequences of polygamy. Another member of the APSCW, Kotu Bui, provided detailed insights into the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace framework, explaining what constitutes sexual harassment and the mandatory formation of internal complaints committees in establishments employing 10 or more workers for prompt redressal of complaints.

In her keynote address, APSCW Chairperson Burangexhorted women to raise their voices against injustice. Emphasising the need to raise voice against any form of injustice, she said, “Hume bolna hai. Raise your voice. Your voice matters. If you do not speak out today, who else will do it for you? Your active participation will pave the way for others.”

She expressed concern over the low rate of marriage registration in the tribal society, and urged all married couples to register their marriages as per law. While acknowledging the value of customary marriage systems, she stressed that official registration serves as a vital legal document in courts of law and helps safeguards women’s rights.

The chairperson further highlighted the alarming rise of drug abuse among the youths, and called upon parents to adopt effective supervisory roles. Drawing from her experience as a social activist, she emphasised the importance of active parenting, regular monitoring of children’s activities, and early identification of warning signs.

The workshop was attended also by Jarjum Gamlin Ete, the first chairperson of the APSCW, who also shared her insights during the deliberations.

A ‘jan sunvai’ (public hearing) session was also conducted by the commission following the workshop, providing an opportunity for individuals to present grievances and seek guidance on issues related to women’s rights and welfare.

Among others, SDO Mary N Taloh, DSP Denim Boje, CDPO M Doke, ZPMs Karnya Bam Chiram and Iter Bam, GWS women’s wing general secretary Denu Raksap Ronya, GWS Leparada unit president Toi Basar, and GWS women’s wing Leparada unit president Hengam Riba Nyodu, besides HGBs, GBs, officers and officials of Basar HQ attended the programme. (DIPRO)