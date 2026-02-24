ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: Itanagar-based North East Human Rights (NEHR) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) to publish the public hearing notice for the Attunli hydroelectric project afresh in correct and authentic Idu Mishmi dialect that is spoken and understood by the affected villagers.

The NEHR stated that the language used in the notice dated 18.02.2026 is totally unfamiliar and bears no resemblance to the Idu Mishmi dialect like Midu/Mithu variations spoken and understood by the community members.

“The notice explicitly claims that it has been issued/written in the local dialect of Idu Mishmi. However, as an Idu Mishmi community member, and based on feedback from fellow villagers and community elders, the language used in the said notice is entirely unfamiliar and alien to us. This undermines meaningful participation, transparency, and the ability of our community to engage in informed decision-making – core elements of FPIC and indigenous self-determination, NEHR chairperson Ebo Mili stated in a representation to the APSPCB chairperson.

Mili stated that for consent to be truly informed, it must be based on full, clear, accessible, and culturally appropriate information provided in a language and manner that the affected people can understand.

“The use of an incomprehensible or incorrect version of our language in the public notice effectively denies the Idu Mishmi villagers their fundamental right to know and understand the details of the proposed project, its potential environmental, social, cultural, and livelihood impacts, and the public hearing process itself.”

He said that such procedural lapses risk rendering the entire public consultation process non-compliant with environmental laws, including EIA notification requirements for public hearings in vernacular/local languages, and international human rights standards applicable to indigenous peoples in India.

Mili said also that the discrepancy raises serious concerns from a human rights perspective, particularly regarding the internationally recognised right of indigenous peoples to free, prior and informed consent. As affirmed in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP, especially Articles 19 and 32, he said, indigenous communities have the inherent right to give or withhold consent to projects that may affect their lands, territories, resources, livelihoods, culture, and environment.

The NEHR urged the APSPCB to take immediate corrective action by verifying the authenticity and accuracy of the language/dialect claimed to be Idu Mishmi in the notice, preferably in consultation with recognised Idu Mishmi linguists, community leaders, or cultural organisations, along with issuance of a corrigendum.

The human rights body further urged the board to extend the public hearing timeline, if necessary, to allow genuine community access and participation once accurate information is disseminated.

The NEHR said that these steps need to be taken to protect the human rights of the Idu Mishmi people, promote genuine public participation, and prevent any perception of procedural irregularities that could undermine trust in environmental governance.