ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik participated in a ‘Murti pran pratishtha mahotsav’ at Shree Ram Darbar & Nav Durga Murti Sthapana in Shree Shree Ganga Yurchum Gurupath Shiv Mandir at 6 Kilo Point here on Tuesday.

The mahotsav was organised by the Gangda Yurchum Trust. The governor, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, offered prayers and took part in consecration.

The governor complimented the organisers and the priests from Vrindavan for their dedicated efforts in establishing the sacred seat of the deities at the Shree Ram Darbar and Shiv Mandir. He described the murti pran pratishtha as a historic and spiritually significant occasion, noting that such sacred milestones strengthen the spiritual fabric of society and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Reflecting on the deeper significance of the consecration, the governor said that the sanctity and spiritual aura of the place would greatly enrich the cultural heritage of Sanatan sanskriti.

He emphasised that Sanatan values extend far beyond religious practice, serving as a timeless guide for social harmony, ethical living, customs, traditions, and balanced human relationships. He expressed confidence that, in the years to come, the site would evolve into a revered spiritual centre and emerge as dham – a sacred seat of devotion drawing pilgrims and seekers alike.

Drawing parallels between Sanatan dharma and the indigenous faith traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor observed that both share a deep reverence for nature, harmony, and coexistence. He noted that the inclusive and accommodative principles of Sanatan dharma do not diminish other belief systems, but rather enrich them while helping preserve their unique cultural identities. This shared spiritual ethos, he said, reflects Arunachal’s enduring tradition of unity in diversity and mutual respect among communities. (Lok Bhavan)