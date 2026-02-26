Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: In a shocking development, the education department has issued termination letters to 41 contractual Resource Persons (RPs) for Teaching Children with Special Needs (CWSN) working under Samagra Shiksha (Integrated Scheme For School Education) for allegedly not possessing valid certificates mandated under their recruitment rules.

In the termination letter issued on Wednesday, the education department stated that records showed the concerned individuals were appointed without the requisite valid documents as mandated under applicable Recruitment Rules and government norms at the time of their appointment.

The education department further stated that appointments were not in conformity with prescribed rules and procedures. “The certificates/documents were obtained subsequently after their appointment, which does not cure/validate the initial illegality/irregularity in their appointment,” it added.

The matter was examined by the competent authority, which found appointments were not in line with rules and procedures. The primary requirement for a resource person/special educator is to be qualified as per national standards and registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), as stated in Samagra Shiksha guidelines and financial norms.

RCI registration ensures they hold recognized qualifications in special education (e.g., Diploma/B.Ed./M.Ed. in Special Education for relevant disabilities, cross-disability training, or related fields like rehabilitation). RCI-approved courses include B.Ed. Special Education (various categories), Diploma in Special Education, or equivalent.

Upper Subansiri district topped the termination list with six resource persons, followed by Tirap (4), Papum Pare and Namsai (3 each). Anjaw, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Lepa Rada, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang, and West Siang districts had two each, while Kamle, Lohit, Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, and West Kameng districts had one each.