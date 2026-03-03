ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have expressed gratitude to the state government for approving the draft Arunachal Pradesh Press Accreditation Rules, 2025, describing it as a landmark step towards strengthening professionalism, transparency and accountability in the media ecosystem of the state.

In a joint statement, the apex media bodies said that the decision, taken during the state cabinet meeting on Monday, would streamline and standardise the accreditation process for journalists and media personnel across Arunachal, ensuring that bona fide professionals receive due recognition and institutional access.

They noted that the rules, prepared by the information and public relations (IPR) department after extensive inter-departmental consultations and legal vetting, would bring much-needed uniformity and clarity to accreditation procedures while aligning them with contemporary media practices.

“The approval of the draft Arunachal Pradesh Press Accreditation Rules, 2025 reflects the state government’s commitment to fostering a transparent, ethical and professional media environment.

It will strengthen institutional engagement between the government and the press while upholding high journalistic standards,” a statement from the press bodies said.

The APC and the APUWJ said that the new framework would facilitate accredited journalists’ access to government departments, official programmes and information channels, thereby enabling more effective public communication and dissemination of verified information.

They further observed that the rules would encourage ethical conduct and accountability within the media fraternity while modernising the existing accreditation system in tune with the evolving media landscape.

The organisations also appreciated the IPR department for its consultative approach in drafting the rules, and expressed confidence that its notification in the official gazette would pave the way for smooth and timely implementation.

Describing the move as a progressive reform, the APC and the APUWJ reiterated their commitment to working in partnership with the government to promote responsible journalism and strengthen democratic discourse in Arunachal.