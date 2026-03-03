[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 2 Mar: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing urged members of the Adi and Mising communities to cherish a true sense of unity and brotherhood and work towards building better coordination in times of crisis.

Attending the 8th Ali Aye Ligang festival organised by the Adi Mising Bane Kebang (AMBK) at the gidi notko (festival ground) here in East Siang district on Monday, Tasing said that the unity and brotherhood among the people of both communities should not be confined only to cultural exchange and community festivals, but that they should also work for better understanding and closer coordination to mitigate any crisis related to interstate issues.

Tasing said that community festivals are a way of worshiping nature by showcasing living traditions and ancestral beliefs. He urged the organisers to continue the efforts to showcase their culture-based ethnic identity before other communities across the nation.

Saying that the state government is working for an amicable solution to the vexed interstate boundary problems with Assam, he appealed to the AMBK leaders to play a proactive role in supporting the effort in their areas.

Stating that the traditional attire of the Mising community has changed slightly due to the influence of the “Vaishnavite culture” in Assam, he appealed to the Mising Bane Kebang to build consensus on this and encourage young people to wear traditional Adi-Mising dresses during festivities.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the two-day festival by hoisting the festival flag, followed by Taku-Tabat (ritual) and a briefing on the mythology behind Ali Aye Ligang celebration.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, former chief information commissioner Nanom Jamoh, East Siang ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Chairman Nalong Mize, and Mising Autonomous Council Chief Paramananda Chayengia (Pangging), besides eminent citizens of Adi and Mising tribes attended the inaugural day’s programme.