DADAM, 2 Mar: A group of youths from Dadam village in Tirap district undertook a three-hour expedition to the historically and culturally significant indigenous worship site Longpong Longnyong (Male and Female Rock), located on the upper side of Dadam village, on Monday.

The expedition was sponsored by MLA Chakat Aboh, and the team was led by research scholar Dr Tihang Afi, along with public leader Longlang Aboh.

Longpong Longnyong consists of two majestic rock formations, measuring approximately 20-25 feet in height. The rocks are uniquely positioned, as if emerging from the two important rivers of Tirap district – the Tirat river and the Tahien river.

According to the indigenous belief and oral traditions, these monumental rocks represent a divine presence that has long protected and blessed the Dadam area.

Historically, the site held immense significance during the head-hunting era, and served as a prominent route connecting Dadam and Lazu. The place stands as a testament to the rich tribal heritage, spiritual beliefs, and ancestral narratives of the region.

Numerous stories passed down by forefathers are associated with this sacred location, making it an invaluable cultural landmark.

The survey expedition, comprising a total of eight participants, aimed to assess the historical importance and tourism potential of the site. The team observed that Longpong Longnyong possesses remarkable prospects for cultural and ecotourism development. Beyond offering visitors an opportunity to learn about ancient tribal traditions and indigenous faith practices, the site also presents immense appeal for trekking and adventure enthusiasts.