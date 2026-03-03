ZIRO, 2 Mar: A three-day district-level training programme on House-listing and Housing Census (Phase-I) under Census of India-2027 commenced here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The training is being conducted by the census operations directorate for census officials of Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor and Kamle districts.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme inaugurated the programme.

The training is being facilitated by resource persons Banridor Sohtun, deputy registrar general, directorate of census operations (DCO), Arunachal Pradesh, and Rajan Kumar Singh, statistical inspector, DCO, along with census officers from the three districts.

During her session, Sohtun briefed the participants on the history and evolution of the census in India. She informed that Census-2027 will be conducted through a 100 percent digital process. She further highlighted that in Arunachal Pradesh, the census will be carried out in two phases: the first phase, involving house-listing and housing census, will be conducted from 1 to 30 May, and the second phase, involving population enumeration, will commence from February 2027.

In another technical session, Rajan Kumar Singh elaborated the concepts and procedures of house-listing operations and provided hands-on guidance on the census management and monitoring system portal to ensure smooth and effective implementation of the digital census process.

The training aims to equip district officials with the necessary knowledge and technical expertise for the successful conduct of Census-2027 in the state. (DIPRO)