ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the need for collective responsibility and collaboration between government departments and community organisations to ensure holistic and inclusive development.

Addressing a pre-budget consultative meeting with community-based organisations (CBOs) for the forthcoming state budget 2026-27 here on Monday, Mein said that every year, the government reviews best practices, assesses developmental gaps, and evaluates performance indicators to ensure that investments are strategically aligned with the state’s long-term priorities.

“Pre-budget consultation is not a routine formality but a sincere effort to listen to the voices of the people before finalising the annual state budget as part of the state government’s annual pre-budget exercise to ensure inclusive and participatory planning,” he said.

The deputy chief minister stated that youth empowerment and preparing the next generation for emerging opportunities remain central to the government’s vision.

He also stressed the importance of women’s empowerment, strengthening healthcare systems, improving education infrastructure, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and accelerating infrastructure development across districts.

“While Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant progress over the past decade, continuous monitoring, departmental streamlining, and coordinated policy implementation are essential to sustain growth momentum,” he noted.

The meeting also deliberated on forward-looking initiatives, such as the development of heritage villages and cultural tourism models to preserve the state’s rich traditions while generating economic opportunities for local communities.

Expressing appreciation for the constructive suggestions and valuable insights shared by the CBOs, the deputy chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to incorporating feasible recommendations into the upcoming state budget.

“Through unity, shared vision, and coordinated action, Arunachal Pradesh will continue its journey towards greater prosperity and balanced development,” he said.

Representatives from the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, Nyishi Elite Society, Adi Bane Kebang, Galo Welfare Society, Tagin Cultural Society, Tanii Supun-Dukun, Tangsa Literary & Cultural Development Society, Wancho Cultural Society, Tai Khamti Development Society, Mishmi Welfare Society, Nocte Welfare Society, Monpa Mimang Society, All Puroik Welfare Society, Sajolang Elite Society, All Bogun-Khowa Society, and other CBOs took part in the consultation. (DCM’s PR Cell)