ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: A PWD official, identified as Chungma Bagang, was found dead under mysterious circumstance in between Itanagar and Hollongi in Papum Pare district on Monday morning.

Bagang, who was posted as an upper division clerk (UDC) at the Sagalee PWD division office, was found hanging with his legs and hands tied in a bus waiting shed located across the garbage dumping site. The Chimpu police have registered a murder case and have started the investigation.

Talking to this daily, Itanagar SP Jummar Basar informed that postmortem has been conducted and body has been handed over to the victim’s family. “We have registered a murder case, as prima facie evidence makes it as a murder case. Multiple teams have been formed and the Itanagar SDPO is looking into it. I’m also personally monitoring the case,” said the SP.

As per a report, Bagang had reportedly informed his family that he was going to Assam for some work. “Bagang had asked his son to come from Naharlagun to take his vehicle. He informed his son that he was going to Assam with a friend for some work. Unfortunately his body was found this morning by a passerby who reported to the police,” the SP said.

Meanwhile Hawa Bagang, chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and younger brother of the victim, talking to media, urged the police to speed up the investigation, so that justice is delivered to the family. “This is a clear case of murder. Whoever has committed this murder should surrender to the police. We will extend full cooperation to the police, so that the murderer(s) are arrested at the earliest,” said Hawa Bagang.