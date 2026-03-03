PASIGHAT, 2 Mar: Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) here in East Siang district celebrated the National Science Day with the theme ‘Women in science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat’.

“Guided by the dynamic leadership of Principal Dr Gindu Borang, the celebration united all science departments in a collaborative endeavour with the DBT STAR College Scheme and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), reaffirming the institution’s resolute commitment to nurturing scientific temper, innovation, and research-driven learning,” the college informed in a release on Monday.

Addressing the participants, JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang delivered an address highlighting the enduring significance of National Science Day in commemorating India’s rich scientific legacy. He said that “scientific thinking and innovation form the bedrock of national development,” and urged the students to cultivate curiosity, critical inquiry, and a sustained interest in research as they pursue their academic journeys.

JNC Physics HoD Dr S Jayanthi said that celebrating the National Science Day is a “reaffirmation of the nation’s collective resolve to nurture innovation, strengthen research culture, and instill scientific temper among young minds.”

DBT STAR College programme coordinator Dr Temin Payum elaborated the objectives and transformative impact of the biotechnology department-funded STAR College Scheme. He highlighted how the initiative strengthens undergraduate STEM education through enhanced laboratory infrastructure, research exposure, skill development programmes, and experiential learning opportunities.

Encouraging the students to leverage these platforms fully, he stressed the importance of bridging theoretical knowledge with practical competence to meet global scientific standards.

In his keynote address, College of Horticulture’s Forest Biology & Tree Improvement Associate Professor Dr Tisu Tayeng spoke on the ‘Role of Indian women scientists in shaping a developed nation’. She traced the pioneering contributions of Indian women scientists across diverse scientific domains. “Her address resonated deeply with the audience, particularly inspiring young women to pursue careers in science with confidence, resilience, and dedication,” the release stated.

She emphasised that “empowering women in science is indispensable to realising the vision of a developed, self-reliant India,” it said.

IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda highlighted the transformative power of women’s education in higher learning institutions. He remarked that the observance of National Science Day reflects the institution’s commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, academic quality, and research-driven education aligned with national aspirations.

The programme witnessed active participation of 80 science students, whose engagement reflected a vibrant culture of inquiry and learning, the release added.