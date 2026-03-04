NAMSAI, 3 Mar: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Itanagar organised a two-day National Mission on Capacity Building of Bankers for Financing MSMEs (NAMCABS) workshop from 2-3 March in Namsai.

The programme, which was inaugurated by RBI Itanagar General Manager (GM) Abhijit Majumdar, witnessed the participation of around 22 bank officials from public sector banks, private sector banks, regional rural bank and apex state cooperative bank from Namsai and nearby districts.

In his inaugural address, the GM stressed that the MSME ecosystem is the backbone of the country’s economic development and job creation. He called upon bankers to adopt a more responsive and entrepreneur-friendly approach, “particularly in the current global environment where strengthening local manufacturing is vital for meeting the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

He highlighted that such capacity-building initiatives enable frontline officers to stay aligned with evolving regulatory expectations, technological advancements, and emerging best practices in MSME lending.

Technical sessions during the two days were conducted by subject matter experts from the RBI, NABARD, SBI and the state’s industries department. The sessions covered practical aspects of MSME credit assessment, risk mitigation, latest guidelines of the RBI on MSME financing, recent initiatives of the Government of India for the MSME sector, credit guarantee architecture or CGTMSE for MSE finance, technological interventions for MSME lending, such as lending based on digital footprint of the borrower, understanding entrepreneurial needs in MSME financing, management of NPA, etc.

The bankers enthusiastically participated in the workshop, and expressed appreciation for the RBI for organising the programme.