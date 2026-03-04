SUNPURA, 3 Mar: The Lohit district administration organised a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Chow Sali Memorial Government Upper Primary School in Old Sunpura on Monday, benefitting hundreds.

Attending the camp, Tezi-Sunpura MLA Dr Mohesh Chai encouraged the citizens to fully utilise the camp’s services, emphasising that such initiatives are designed to bridge the gap between the administration and the public.

“It is not every day that the administration comes to your doorstep. I urge every citizen to gather information and avail of the benefits of the various schemes being offered today,” he said.

During an interactive session with panchayat representatives and villagers, pressing concerns regarding escalating human-wildlife conflict were raised. Community leaders highlighted the growing threat to life and livelihoods due to wildlife intrusion, and stressed the urgent need for mitigation measures. They also sought improvements in local road connectivity and school infrastructure.

Dr Chai assured the public that a coordinated strategy would be developed in consultation with the forest department to address the human-wildlife conflict. He further promised that road upgradation and improvements to educational facilities would be prioritised in the forthcoming development agenda.

Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo guided the beneficiaries on accessing services across various departmental stalls, including health, agriculture, and civil supplies. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring the “saturation of all flagship schemes” in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Kartu Bam, panchayat leaders, and heads of various departments were also present. (DIPRO)