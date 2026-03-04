BOLENG, 3 Mar: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing reviewed the physical and financial progress of various ongoing schemes and developmental projects in Siang district during a district-level monitoring committee held here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, key departments, including the PWD, PHE&WS, power, RWD, WRD, health, education, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry & veterinary, district industries, food & civil supplies, and other line departments presented updates on implementation status, achievements, constraints, and targets for timely completion.

The minister, who chaired the meeting, stressed the importance of timely execution, transparency, and quality in implementation. He directed all departments to ensure effective coordination and regular field monitoring to accelerate development works.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu urged all officers to remain proactive and committed towards achieving the set targets within stipulated timelines.

Discussions were held on improving service delivery mechanisms and strengthening monitoring systems to ensure optimal utilisation of government resources.

All heads of departments of Siang district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)