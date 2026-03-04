ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: A four-member committee, under the chairmanship of the DIGP (HQ), PHQ, Itanagar, has been constituted for framing of service rules/guidelines to regulate overtime allowance, charter and hours of duty in respect of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) in the department.

Also, a proposal vide letter dated 22.05.2025 has been submitted to the government for enhancement of casual leave from eight days to 15 days, at par with uniformed police personnel.

This was informed in an affidavit filed by the state government in connection to Writ Petition (C) No 151/2025 (Heri Talo & Ors versus state of Arunachal Pradesh & Ors) at the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Bench.

The petitioners, who are working as MTS in the state police department, have prayed for a direction to frame service rules to regulate the service conditions of MTS of the police department; to frame guidelines regulating the charter and hours of duty not exceeding eight hours per day; to grant weekly off days on Saturdays and Sundays and other gazetted holidays; and to extend equal benefits of casual leave as are provided to other uniformed police personnel of the department.

While disposing of the petition, Judge Kardak Ete, in his order dated 25.2.2026, stated, “… Learned counsel for the petitioners has placed on record a communication dated 05.02.2026, issued by the director general of police, addressed to the undersecretary (home), Government of Arunachal Pradesh. A perusal of the said communication indicates that, after detailed deliberation, the police department has decided to propose separate recruitment rules (RR) for MTS of the department, so as to synchronise the same with the deployment procedure of the state police force. Thus, it appears that the grievances of the petitioners have been considered by the police department and the proposals have been submitted to the government for necessary decision and approval.

“Considering that the grievances of the petitioners are presently under consideration by the competent authorities, this court deems it appropriate to dispose of the writ petition with the hope and trust that the grievance of the petitioners, including the proposal for separate recruitment rules governing the service conditions of MTS, shall be considered expeditiously,” the order read.