DAPORIJO, 5 Mar: A community-led cleanliness drive was conducted at the eco-fishery park here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday, marking a significant step towards revitalising the park and promoting environmental awareness.

The initiative was carried out with active participation of the women’s wing of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), TCBOs, the APWWS’ Daporijo and Dumporijo branches, the UD department, the fisheries department, ST Bachao Andolan, Daporijo Gandhi Market women’s team, the district administration, and several local volunteers and well-wishers.

Earlier, the women’s wing of the TCS, headed by its president Yater Nasi and vice president Oyi Nasi, had adopted the eco-fishery park on 26 February from the fisheries department.

The women’s wing of the TCS has envisioned transforming the eco-fishery park into a vibrant and fully functional recreational space to be managed and operated entirely by women through various self-help groups (SHGs) within the community. The initiative aims to strengthen women’s participation in community development, and to create opportunities that would contribute to improving the socioeconomic status of the women of the Tagin community.

The proposed park will also serve as a much-needed public recreational space for people of all ages, as Daporijo currently lacks a dedicated public park.

Thursday’s cleanliness drive was supported by DUDA AE Tate Nalo and Fisheries Officer Kime Tath, along with members of various civil society organisations and community groups.

During the programme, the participants emphasised the importance of cultivating responsible habits such as use of dustbins, discouraging littering in public spaces and during travel, and encouraging children to adopt environmentally conscious practices from an early age.

TCS women’s wing president Yater Nasi expressed optimism that through sustained community participation and cooperation among government departments, the eco-fishery park can be restored and developed into a clean, vibrant and inclusive public space for the residents of Daporijo. (DIPRO)