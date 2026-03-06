PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: The Spearhead Gunners of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps commemorated the World Wildlife Day at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kiyit in East Siang district on Thursday through a series of meaningful environmental and outreach initiatives aimed at promoting ecological awareness and strengthening civil-military ties.

The programme featured a tree plantation drive within the school area, symbolising a shared commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. In addition, an interactive wildlife awareness talk was conducted to educate the students about the importance of biodiversity, conservation practices, and the role individuals can play in protecting natural habitats.

To further encourage participation and creativity, a poster-making competition was organised for the students. The event witnessed enthusiastic involvement, with participants expressing their thoughts on wildlife protection and environmental stewardship through vibrant artwork and thoughtful messages.

The initiative not only reinforced the Indian Army’s commitment to environmental responsibility but also strengthened bonds with the local community by engaging and inspiring young minds.

Such outreach activities reflect the Army’s continued dedication towards nation-building, community partnership, and sustainable development in remote and border areas. (DIPRO)