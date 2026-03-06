PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: The social work department of the Arunachal Pradesh University here in East Siang district on Thursday conducted an intensive workshop titled ‘Participatory rural appraisal (PRA): Hands-on training on tools engagement’.

“The session was a mandatory prerequisite for the students’ upcoming rural immersion camp, a vital pillar of their fieldwork practicum scheduled for later this month,” the college informed in a release.

The workshop was facilitated by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission Block Mission Manager Mie Doke.

Leveraging 11 years of extensive field experience in self-help group engagement, Doke successfully bridged the gap between academic theory and grassroots practice, the release said.

The training module featured a two-hour conceptual foundation, followed by three hours of rigorous practical application.

During the technical sessions, students were trained in the strategic use of essential PRA tools, including spatial mapping, temporal analysis, institutional assessment, mobility tracking, and ranking & scoring, it said.