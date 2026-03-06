YACHULI, 5 Mar: The Keyi Panyor district administration (DA) on Thursday issued an order directing all food business operators (FBOs), including bakeries, hotels, restaurants, resorts, homestays, and other food establishments operating in the district to ensure that their establishments possess valid food safety licence/registration and trade licence issued by the competent authorities.

The deputy commissioner’s office has also directed all such establishments to strictly adhere to food safety and hygiene standards while preparing, storing, and selling food items.

The order comes following recent cases of sale of stale and unhygienic food items by certain food establishments, which were reported to the DC office.

“Operating any commercial establishment without a valid trade licence issued by the competent authority is illegal as per the prescribed trade licence guidelines, and all such establishments must strictly adhere to food safety and hygiene standards while preparing, storing, and selling food items. Any violation of the above directions shall attract penal action as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and other applicable laws,” the order stated.