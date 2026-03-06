ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik celebrated Holi with Brahma Kumaris at the Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Interacting with the members of the spiritual organisation, the governor appreciated their commitment to promoting peace, harmony and moral values in society. He urged them to continue to promote positivity and foster harmony across communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said that Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is a reminder for all to strengthen bonds of brotherhood, absolve differences, and renew commitment to collective wellbeing. He expressed hope that the joyous occasion would inspire citizens to spread peace and tranquillity in the society. (Lok Bhavan)