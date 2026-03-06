RONO HILLS, 5 Mar: A two-day national seminar titled ‘Women and future of work in the age of digital and climate transitions’, hosted by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), commenced here on Thursday.

The seminar is being organised by RGU’s Women Studies & Research Centre (WS&RC), in collaboration with the university’s economics department, as part of the university’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

The seminar seeks to deliberate on the changing nature of women’s work in the context of rapid technological advancement, climate change, and digital transformation. Scholars, academicians and researchers from different institutions across the country are participating in the event to discuss emerging challenges, opportunities and policy responses related to women’s participation in the future labour market.

Addressing the inaugural session, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Sushanta Kumar Nayak highlighted key issues concerning women’s empowerment in the era of digital transformation, and emphasised the importance of inclusive development to ensure that women benefit from emerging opportunities in the evolving world of work.

He also reflected on the role of academic institutions in promoting research and dialogue on gender-related issues.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Ritu Dewan, professor and director (research), Mumbai School of Economics & Public Policy, University of Mumbai, spoke on the theme ‘Gendering technological and climate transitions’.

She highlighted the structural barriers faced by women in the changing labour market, and emphasised that technological and climate transitions must incorporate gender-sensitive policy frameworks. She also pointed out that women continue to face multiple constraints, including safety concerns, occupational risks, lack of financial literacy, limited access to social protection, and the increasing burden of unpaid care work.

Prof Nani Bath from RGU’s political science department spoke about the historical evolution of women’s social and political rights, and stressed the need to ensure inclusive participation of women in emerging sectors shaped by digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam highlighted the close relationship between women and culture, noting that cultural values and social practices significantly influence women’s participation in different forms of work.

Women Studies and Research Centre Director Prof Vandana Upadhyay threw light on the theme of the seminar, while RGU’s Economics HoD Prof Lijum Nochi expressed gratitude to the speakers, participants, and the university administration for their support in organising the seminar.

The seminar includes several technical sessions, during which researchers and academicians will present more than 40 research papers. In addition, a panel discussion on the topic ‘Gender issues in Arunachal Pradesh: Challenges and the way forward’ will be organised, bringing together experts and stakeholders to deliberate on the key challenges faced by women in the state, and to explore possible strategies for advancing gender equity and empowerment.