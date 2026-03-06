YINGKIONG, 5 Mar: Forty-six more residents of Simong village in Yingkiong circle of Upper Siang district submitted their ‘irrevocable consent’ on Thursday in support of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on 26 February between the state government and the residents of Simong and Halleng villages to carry out activities to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The consent letters were handed over to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at his official bungalow, in the presence of government officers, senior members of Simong village, and project-affected families.

On behalf of the villagers, Genom Tekseng handed over the consent documents to the DC. The residents also signed the consent authorisation on the spot during the meeting.

Jerang explained various facets of the PFR activities, clarifying doubts raised by the villagers and providing a clear understanding of the concept and purpose of the PFR.

Speaking on the occasion, senior member of Simong village, Tadum Libang, shared the views of fellow villagers and expressed their support and consent for the PFR activities for the proposed project.

The signatories stated that the consent has been given strictly for the purpose of conducting PFR activities, and affirmed that it has been provided voluntarily, with full understanding, and without any threat, coercion, duress, or undue influence.

It may be mentioned that Simong village is the largest village of the Simong sub-tribe of the Adi community in Upper Siang district, comprising 240 households, of which 144 households reside in Simong village and 96 households reside in Yingkiong town.

Earlier, 128 residents had signed the MoU with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on 26 February in support of the PFR activities for the SUMP.

With the additional 46 residents signing the consent authorisation, the total number of families from Simong village supporting the PFR activities has now increased to 174 families. (DIPRO)