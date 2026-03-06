[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

NARI/PAM 5 Mar: Dr Richa Nyodu, a distinguished ophthalmologist from Arunachal Pradesh, has successfully completed a prestigious fellowship in vitreo retina, uvea and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) services from Dr Shroff Charity Eye Hospital, New Delhi – one of India’s foremost centres for advanced eye care and research.

Dr Nyodu is the daughter of retired undersecretary Komri Nyodu and Rural Development Administrative Officer Karmik Nyodu. She completed her MBBS from NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, and went on to pursue her postgraduation in ophthalmology from AIIMS Bhopal, where she distinguished herself through academic excellence and clinical proficiency.

During her medical journey, Dr Nyodu has made notable contributions to ophthalmic research and patient care. She has authored several peer-reviewed research papers published in reputed national and international journals, including the IJO, and the TVTS. Her research interests include retinal imaging, vitreoretinal diseases, uveitis, and cataract surgery.

Clinically, she has gained extensive hands-on experience in managing high-volume retina, uveitis, and ROP cases. She is proficient in advanced retinal investigations such as OCT, FFA, ICGA, OCTA, and FAF, and has independently performed multiple vitreoretinal surgeries, successfully treating complex conditions, including retinal detachment, macular hole, diabetic retinopathy, and endophthalmitis.

Her achievements have been recognised through several prestigious awards and honours at national platforms such as the AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, and conferences of the Delhi Ophthalmological Society. She has also presented free papers and posters as chief and presenting author at various national ophthalmology conferences.