ZIRO/MAJULI, 5 Mar: A 24-member delegation of the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) of Lower Subansiri district concluded a three-day educational tour-cum-cultural exchange programme with the Mising community in Majuli and Jorhat districts of Assam on 3 March.

The tour-cum-cultural exchange programme was a part of the DGBBA’s ongoing adult education programme.

During the programme, the members called on Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the ‘Forest Man of India,’ at the Molai forest on 2 March. While interacting with the visiting GBs, Payeng emphasised the importance of educating the younger generation about environmental conservation. He urged them to spread the message that, instead of questioning authorities about their contributions, individuals should reflect on their own contributions towards the nation.

He also shared his inspiring journey of transforming a barren sandbar of the Brahmaputra river into a dense forest over decades through sheer dedication and perseverance.

Later, the GBs visited a Mising village in Baghmora in Jorhat district.

Organised under the banner of the DGBBA, the initiative was the brainchild of its convener Yachang Tacho, and was coordinated by advocate Gobin Taye and Deep Doley from Dhemaji, Assam.