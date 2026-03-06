GEKU, 5 Mar: The Upper Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organised training programmes on ‘Advances in potato production technologies’ at Simong (Harkam) and Gobuk villages on 3 and 4 March, respectively, in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Central Potato Research Institute’s regional station.

The selected villages possess favourable agro-climatic conditions suitable for both winter and summer potato cultivation. Recognising this immense potential, the programme focused on equipping farmers with improved production technologies, scientific crop management practices, and sustainable cultivation methods.

The participating farmers were encouraged to take up potato cultivation initially on a trial basis, with a long-term vision of expanding commercial production in the region.

During the programmes, quality seed tubers, organic manure and organic fungicides were distributed to the participating farmers to support immediate field-level adoption.