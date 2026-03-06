BOMDILA, 5 Mar: The field office (FO) of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) here in West Kameng district organised a special outreach programme on the theme ‘Nari Shakti and Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ at Singchung village on Thursday.

The programme aimed at spreading awareness among the local community about the importance of women’s empowerment and the vision of a developed India by the year 2047.

In his address, Singchung Zilla Parishad Member Prem Phinya highlighted the vital role of women in nation-building, and encouraged the participants to actively contribute towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Singchung Gram Chairperson Namgey Wangmu Glow commended the CBC’s awareness programmes at the grassroots level.

Resource person and Singchung PHC Nursing Officer Maloti Dususow sensitised the participants to the importance of Nari Shakti, women’s health, empowerment, and their contributions towards building a strong and developed India by 2047.

A musical chair competition was also organised for the villagers, and prizes were distributed to the winners.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the event, M/s Bugun Cultural Society, PRT enthralled the participants with a colourful traditional programme.

Earlier, a special outreach programme on the same theme was conducted by the CBC on 3 March at Tsering Pam village in Tenga. Local residents, including women and youths, participated in the programme.