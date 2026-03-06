KHONSA, 5 Mar: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles distributed hearing aids to 17 beneficiaries from Tirap and Longding districts during an outreach programme organised under Operation Sadbhavana here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The initiative aimed at assisting specially-abled individuals suffering from hearing impairment to improve their quality of life.

The beneficiaries were identified in coordination with local authorities. The recipients of hearing aids and their families expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles for the humanitarian gesture and continued support to the people of the region.

Local community members were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)