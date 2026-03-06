KHOWAI (Tripura), 5 Mar: One floor of the school building of Hari Radha Vidya Mandir, Teliamura (Tripura) was donated by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) recently to mark the occasion of Doljatra and Holi.

The LIC also donated a school bus to Pranabananda Vidyamandir, Khowai.

The two projects were sponsored by the LIC golden jubilee foundation.

Regional manager corporate communication Saumitra Kumar De visited both the places and handed over the key to the school authorities and inaugurated the projects, a release informed.