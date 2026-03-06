BANDERDEWA, 5 Mar: The Police Training Centre (PTC) here in Papum Pare district held its passing out parade for a total of 315 police personnel Thursday.

The courses that concluded with the passing out parade are: the 51st batch of constable (general duty) basic training course, which has a total of 97 police personnel, comprising 80 civil police, five AAPBn and 12 IRBn; the 35th batch police Wireless Operator-III and the 1st batch police Wireless Technician-III course – a combined strength of 177 police personnel (164 telecom and 13 radio technician personnel), including 123 civil police, three AAPBn and 51 IRBn; and the 36th batch police Wireless Operator-III, which has a total of 41 civil police telecom personnel.

Congratulating the trainees, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa encouraged them to carry forward the legacy of discipline, honour, and public service that the PTC represents. “The police uniform is more than a cloth; it is a symbol of public trust. When the community sees a police officer in uniform, they must see someone who stands ready to protect citizens, uphold the law, and act with impartiality and fairness,” he emphasised.