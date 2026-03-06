DULIAJAN, 5 Mar: As a part of assessing emergency preparedness to tackle any disaster, Secondary Tank Farm Madhuban of Oil India Limited (OIL) conducted a Level-III mock drill on Wednesday last under Dibrugarh district, Assam.

The drill was conducted by joint efforts of various departments of OIL, external stakeholders such as district administration, DDMA, NDRF, CISF, civil defense and mutual aid partners like HOEC, BCPL.

The scenario for the drill was leakage from crude oil inlet line connected to storage tank T-003 which resulted in ignition and fire due to lightning, followed by injuries to personnel working inside the plant. The situation demanded immediate activation of emergency response mechanisms and coordinated firefighting and rescue operations with the assistance of NDRF teams. As per the laid down procedure of ERDMP under PNGRB, the site incident controller immediately activated the emergency shutdown switch as per isolation plan. Immediately, the security, fire service and medical authorities were put on high alert and emergency response procedures were activated. The fire services of OIL and mutual-aid partners tackled the fire disaster. Rescue and relief operations were jointly carried out by NDRF, civil defence, CISF & OIL medical teams.

Tara Shankar Barman, CGM (Central Fields), represented RCE & Agent of PSS Mine, as per an OIL release.