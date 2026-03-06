YAZALI, 5 Mar: A three-day block level ‘foundation-cum-functional’ training programme for newly elected panchayati raj (PR) members and functionaries of Pitapool and Yazali zilla parishad segments began here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday.

The programme is being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), with the objective of strengthening the capacity of newly elected PR representatives and grassroots functionaries for effective governance and implementation of rural development programmes.

The training programme was inaugurated by Pitapool and Yazali Block Assistant Commissioner Dr M Borang, who encouraged the elected representatives to actively participate in the training sessions and work collectively for strengthening grassroots governance and community development.

ADC Likha Teji delivered an address on the importance of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which institutionalised panchayati raj institutions as the third tier of governance in India. He called for proper implementation of the 11th Schedule, consisting of 29 subjects entrusted to PRIs, and emphasised the importance of local revenue generation mechanisms within each panchayat to ensure sustainable and self-reliant rural development.

Course director Tamar Baki conducted several technical sessions, focusing on the foundation and constitutional role of the PRIs, governance and participatory planning, financial management, implementation of government schemes, and the importance of localising sustainable development goals at the grassroots level. He emphasised the need for panchayat leaders to adopt transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance practices while implementing development initiatives.

Keyi Panyor ZPC Nabam Piju appreciated the active participation of the trainees, and expressed gratitude to the SIRD&PR, Itanagar for organising the programme.

Yazali ZPM Likha Nunu Nabam highlighted that such training programmes are essential for enhancing the knowledge and leadership skills of PRI representatives.

The training programme is being facilitated by a pool of experienced resource persons from various departments, including health, rural development, integrated child development services, and other allied departments.