[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The education department has informed that, as per data recorded through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), a total of 11,775 students from Arunachal Pradesh are currently studying in various parts of the country.

Replying to a question by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly, Education Minister PD Sona said that the actual number is likely to be higher, as not all students apply for scholarships. The minister also informed that the department does not have data or records on the number of students studying outside the country.

Further, he shared information about various initiatives of the education department aimed at encouraging APST students.

“One-time financial incentives are provided to UPSC aspirants (Rs 2 lakh for clearing the prelims and Rs 3 lakh for clearing the mains). On similar lines, one-time financial assistance is given for national-level examinations conducted by the UPSC, such as CAPF, NDA, CDS, IFoS, IES, ISS and CHA. APST students are also given a financial incentive of Rs 2 lakh for securing admission into IITs, AIIMS and NLUs,” the minister informed.

The education minister also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2026 on the first day of the budget session.

“This bill is important to streamline the transfer and posting of teachers. I hope everyone will give suggestions and extend support to this bill,” said Sona.

Earlier, while raising the issue, MLA Lowangdong expressed surprise over the education department’s failure to keep records of Arunachalee students studying outside the country, and emphasised the importance of maintaining such data.