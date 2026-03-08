SEPPA, 7 Nov: A meeting of the East Kameng District Road Safety Committee was held here on Friday to review road safety measures and improve traffic management in Seppa township.

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on several measures to enhance road safety, including assessment of traffic volume during peak hours, identification of designated parking areas, installation of traffic signages and convex mirrors at blind curves, and deployment of traffic police personnel at strategic locations.

The committee also stressed the need to identify accident-prone zones and notify speed limits, particularly in densely populated areas. Strict enforcement of driving licence regulations and traffic rules was emphasised to ensure responsible driving practices.

In addition, painting zebra crossings at important pedestrian points in Seppa township will be identified to improve pedestrian safety.

Given the rising number of fatal road accidents in East Kameng district, the committee resolved to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address the issue through coordinated efforts involving enforcement, engineering improvements, and awareness initiatives.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of conducting road safety awareness campaigns and promoting the Good Samaritan scheme to encourage timely assistance to road accident victims.

The committee underscored that road safety is a collective responsibility, and called for coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to ensure safer roads across the district. (DIPRO)